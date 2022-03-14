SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Short Interest Update

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the February 13th total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 710,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SPX FLOW in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.
FLOW traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.22. SPX FLOW has a 12 month low of $60.59 and a 12 month high of $88.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.92. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.01 and a beta of 1.61.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 4,512.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 740.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.
About SPX FLOW (Get Rating)
SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPX FLOW (FLOW)
