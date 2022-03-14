SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Short Interest Update

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the February 13th total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 710,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SPX FLOW in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Get SPX FLOW alerts:

FLOW traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.22. SPX FLOW has a 12 month low of $60.59 and a 12 month high of $88.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.92. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.01 and a beta of 1.61.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.17). SPX FLOW had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SPX FLOW will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 4,512.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 740.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

About SPX FLOW (Get Rating)

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.