Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Sachem Capital were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 10.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 33.6% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 245.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 28.2% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 27,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 25.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares in the last quarter. 19.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sachem Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of SACH opened at $4.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.24. Sachem Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $6.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Sachem Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.63%.

Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. The firm specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing services for a portfolio of short-term loans. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential and commercial properties.

