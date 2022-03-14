Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $70,000 Stake in Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in shares of Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,741 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Meta Materials were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Meta Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Meta Materials during the third quarter worth $36,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Meta Materials by 702.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 7,366 shares during the period. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Materials during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Materials during the third quarter worth $58,000. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMAT stock opened at 1.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Meta Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of 1.38 and a 1 year high of 21.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 3.51.

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Dartmouth, Canada.

