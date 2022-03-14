Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Position in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,152 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 85,066 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Safe Bulkers were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 16.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,749 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 424,175 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 703,254 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 176.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 7.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,199 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 8,117 shares during the last quarter. 30.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on SB shares. StockNews.com cut Safe Bulkers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research cut Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of SB opened at $4.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.10. The stock has a market cap of $552.03 million, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.57. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The shipping company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 40.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is a positive change from Safe Bulkers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th.

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

