Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 158,262 Shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) by 84.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 158,262 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in VBI Vaccines were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VBIV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 433.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 108.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 11,105 shares in the last quarter. 43.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VBIV opened at $1.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $339.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.94.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 39.02% and a negative net margin of 9,290.20%. Research analysts anticipate that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VBIV shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on VBI Vaccines from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on VBI Vaccines in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

