Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 58,854 Shares of Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) by 66.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58,854 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Broadwind were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadwind in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Broadwind by 64.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadwind in the third quarter worth about $46,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Broadwind by 213.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 15,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. 27.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWEN opened at $2.08 on Monday. Broadwind, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $40.74 million, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.43.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Broadwind had a net margin of 1.96% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadwind, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BWEN. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Broadwind from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadwind in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Broadwind in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

