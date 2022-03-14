SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $341.50.

SSPPF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised SSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on SSP Group in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $333.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on SSP Group from GBX 370 ($4.81) to GBX 350 ($4.55) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised SSP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SSP Group in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of SSPPF remained flat at $$3.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.25. SSP Group has a 12 month low of $2.97 and a 12 month high of $5.50.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

