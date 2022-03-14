Stacks Tops One Day Trading Volume of $72.94 Million (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. Stacks has a total market capitalization of $1.60 billion and $72.94 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stacks coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.23 or 0.00003166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stacks has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stacks alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.78 or 0.00239215 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.19 or 0.00173242 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00045132 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000980 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00025837 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Stacks Coin Profile

STX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,303,060,185 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Stacks Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Stacks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stacks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.