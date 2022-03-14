StarTek (NYSE:SRT) PT Lowered to $5.50

StarTek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $9.50 to $5.50 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for StarTek’s FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut StarTek from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised StarTek from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on StarTek in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.38.
Shares of StarTek stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $167.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.49. StarTek has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $9.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
StarTek Company Profile (Get Rating)
Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.
Read More
