StarTek (NYSE:SRT) PT Lowered to $5.50

StarTek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $9.50 to $5.50 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for StarTek’s FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut StarTek from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised StarTek from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on StarTek in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.38.

Shares of StarTek stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $167.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.49. StarTek has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $9.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRT. State Street Corp raised its holdings in StarTek by 12.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 32,919 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of StarTek by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of StarTek by 1,861.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 113,551 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of StarTek by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 12,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in StarTek in the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

