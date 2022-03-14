STASIS EURO (EURS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $6.93 Million

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. Over the last week, STASIS EURO has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One STASIS EURO coin can now be bought for about $1.10 or 0.00002824 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $135.94 million and approximately $6.93 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About STASIS EURO

EURS is a coin. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 coins. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net . STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

