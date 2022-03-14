State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,254 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1,077.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 591,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,868,000 after purchasing an additional 541,253 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Hubbell by 3,086.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 356,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,438,000 after buying an additional 345,468 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Hubbell by 261.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 270,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,817,000 after buying an additional 195,347 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Hubbell by 7.7% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,118,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,787,000 after buying an additional 152,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hubbell by 285.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 166,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,138,000 after buying an additional 123,488 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hubbell news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total transaction of $1,887,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $213,952.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

HUBB opened at $178.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.27. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $170.76 and a 1-year high of $212.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. Hubbell’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.69%.

HUBB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hubbell from $207.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.50.

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

