State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.66 Million Holdings in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Xencor were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNCR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 185.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 45,331 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,757,000 after purchasing an additional 9,503 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 145.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 18,088 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xencor stock opened at $27.49 on Monday. Xencor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.31 and a 52 week high of $47.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.58.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.74. Xencor had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $154.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Xencor’s quarterly revenue was up 268.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John J. Kuch sold 971 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $28,994.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,929 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $87,577.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,188 shares of company stock valued at $414,062. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Xencor in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Xencor from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Xencor in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.88.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

