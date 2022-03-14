State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the third quarter valued at $544,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 12.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 6.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 92,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 109.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 77,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 40,758 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

KTB stock opened at $43.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.20. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.75 and a 1-year high of $69.16.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.44 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 151.71% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is currently 55.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.