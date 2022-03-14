State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,931 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOPE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 109,237.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,739 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 13.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 667,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,069,000 after acquiring an additional 78,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 1.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 93,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $91.55 on Monday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $115.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.47.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.