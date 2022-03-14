State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 595 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 26,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

STC stock opened at $65.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Stewart Information Services Co. has a twelve month low of $49.04 and a twelve month high of $81.00.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $961.67 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 12.62%.

STC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Stewart Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment consists of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

