Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

STLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $338,556.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $72.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.38. Steel Dynamics has a 52-week low of $44.44 and a 52-week high of $77.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.05 and a 200 day moving average of $62.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 6.63%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

