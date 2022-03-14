Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Shares Gap Up to $14.59

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.59, but opened at $15.26. Stellantis shares last traded at $15.17, with a volume of 45,860 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Stellantis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Stellantis from €27.00 ($29.35) to €21.00 ($22.83) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale raised their target price on Stellantis from €23.00 ($25.00) to €28.00 ($30.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

The stock has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.27, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day moving average of $19.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Stellantis during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Stellantis by 39.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stellantis during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Stellantis by 3,112.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stellantis during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. 52.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stellantis Company Profile (NASDAQ:STLA)

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

