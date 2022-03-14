Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company with its primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California. The company through its wholly owned bank subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., Sterling offers loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail banking services. Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan. “

NASDAQ SBT opened at $6.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.07. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $7.26. The firm has a market cap of $342.55 million, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.72.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $25.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 417.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 10,596 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. 22.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

