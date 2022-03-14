Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP)

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 10,347 put options on the company. This is an increase of 942% compared to the average daily volume of 993 put options.

In related news, Director Jack R. Lazar acquired 13,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $98,801.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDUP. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in ThredUp during the first quarter worth $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,971,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in ThredUp in the second quarter worth about $853,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in ThredUp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,338,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in ThredUp by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,265,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,894,000 after acquiring an additional 613,762 shares during the period. 50.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ThredUp stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,354. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ThredUp has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $31.86.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $72.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.80 million. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 28.00% and a negative return on equity of 52.77%. The company’s revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ThredUp will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TDUP shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of ThredUp from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised ThredUp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on ThredUp from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on ThredUp from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ThredUp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.08.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

