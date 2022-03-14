StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
ALIM has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alimera Sciences from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Alimera Sciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Alimera Sciences from $14.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th.
Shares of Alimera Sciences stock opened at $5.39 on Thursday. Alimera Sciences has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $12.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.66 and its 200 day moving average is $4.90. The firm has a market cap of $37.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.57.
In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $1,137,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 170.3% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alimera Sciences by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alimera Sciences by 14.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. 28.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Alimera Sciences (Get Rating)
Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alimera Sciences (ALIM)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.