StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ALIM has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alimera Sciences from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Alimera Sciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Alimera Sciences from $14.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of Alimera Sciences stock opened at $5.39 on Thursday. Alimera Sciences has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $12.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.66 and its 200 day moving average is $4.90. The firm has a market cap of $37.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.57.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.21). Alimera Sciences had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $13.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alimera Sciences will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $1,137,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 170.3% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alimera Sciences by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alimera Sciences by 14.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. 28.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

