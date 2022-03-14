StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Shares of GSI Technology stock opened at $4.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average of $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $98.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.69. GSI Technology has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $7.94.

Get GSI Technology alerts:

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.07 million during the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 25.71% and a negative net margin of 56.71%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in GSI Technology by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 23,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in GSI Technology by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 15,362 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in GSI Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $916,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its stake in GSI Technology by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 171,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in GSI Technology by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.49% of the company’s stock.

About GSI Technology (Get Rating)

GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GSI Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSI Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.