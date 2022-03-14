StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Shares of GSI Technology stock opened at $4.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average of $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $98.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.69. GSI Technology has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $7.94.
GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.07 million during the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 25.71% and a negative net margin of 56.71%.
About GSI Technology (Get Rating)
GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.
