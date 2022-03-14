StockNews.com Begins Coverage on UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

UTSI stock opened at $0.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.86. UTStarcom has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $2.03.

Get UTStarcom alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in UTStarcom stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 53,985 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of UTStarcom at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. is a telecom infrastructure company, which develops technology for cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications. It operates through the following segments: Equipment, and Services. The Equipment segment focuses on equipment sales including network infrastructure and application products, which include broadband products, wireless infrastructure technologies.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for UTStarcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTStarcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.