StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CFRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of ContraFect from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ContraFect from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ContraFect has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Get ContraFect alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CFRX opened at $3.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average of $3.31. The firm has a market cap of $128.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.57. ContraFect has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $7.63.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ContraFect by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 530,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ContraFect by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 176,036 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ContraFect by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 58.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ContraFect Company Profile (Get Rating)

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ContraFect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContraFect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.