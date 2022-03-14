StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on iPower (NYSE:IPW)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE IPW opened at $1.74 on Thursday. iPower has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $10.73.

Get iPower alerts:

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.