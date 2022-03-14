StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCTI opened at $4.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 463.46 and a beta of 0.34. PCTEL has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $7.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.67.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. PCTEL had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 0.17%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,202.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCTI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PCTEL in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in PCTEL in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in PCTEL in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in PCTEL in the third quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PCTEL by 43.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

PCTEL, Inc engages in the provision of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. It designs and manufactures precision antennas and provides test and measurement products that improve the performance of wireless networks globally. The firm’s products include combination antennas, WiFi/Bluetooth/BLE, LMR/TETRA/P25, /GNSS/GPS, cellular(5G, LTE, CBRS, 3G, 2G), custom antennas, and Mounts, Cable, and Accessories.

