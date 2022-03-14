StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Shares of IPDN opened at $0.90 on Thursday. Professional Diversity Network has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $4.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 22,006 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. 35.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of online network. It operates through the following segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and Corporate Overhead. The PDN Network segment consists of online professional networking communities with career resources tailored to the needs of various cultural groups.

