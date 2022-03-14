StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westpac Banking from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.00.
Westpac Banking stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.36. Westpac Banking has a 52-week low of $13.91 and a 52-week high of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.
About Westpac Banking (Get Rating)
Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group (Australia), Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand and Group Businesses. The Consumer Bank segment covers consumer banking products and services under the Westpac, St.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Westpac Banking (WBK)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Westpac Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westpac Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.