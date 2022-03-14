StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westpac Banking from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.00.

Westpac Banking stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.36. Westpac Banking has a 52-week low of $13.91 and a 52-week high of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,718,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,907,000 after buying an additional 23,432 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 279,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after buying an additional 54,271 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Westpac Banking by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 204,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Westpac Banking by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 70,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Westpac Banking by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 21,408 shares in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westpac Banking

Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group (Australia), Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand and Group Businesses. The Consumer Bank segment covers consumer banking products and services under the Westpac, St.

