StockNews.com Lowers Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.60.
Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $17.20 on Friday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $26.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.84 and its 200 day moving average is $19.36. The company has a market cap of $574.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.99.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 344.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,110 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.
