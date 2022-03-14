StockNews.com Lowers Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of CPIX stock opened at $2.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $7.51. The company has a market cap of $39.84 million, a P/E ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.34.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $373,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 131.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.29% of the company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its product include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, and RediTrex. The company was founded by A. J. Kazimi on January 6, 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

