StockNews.com Lowers Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.
Shares of CPIX stock opened at $2.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $7.51. The company has a market cap of $39.84 million, a P/E ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.34.
About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its product include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, and RediTrex. The company was founded by A. J. Kazimi on January 6, 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (CPIX)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.