Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 1,378 Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,628,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,313,000 after purchasing an additional 82,967 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,242,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,752,000 after acquiring an additional 10,801 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,167,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,860,000 after acquiring an additional 95,554 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,150,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,485,000 after acquiring an additional 15,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 430,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,660,000 after acquiring an additional 18,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Shares of WRE opened at $24.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.68 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.59. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $22.09 and a 52-week high of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 357.89%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

