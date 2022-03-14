Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $669,000 Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 485.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 117,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,656,000 after buying an additional 97,001 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Brunswick by 30.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,032,000 after acquiring an additional 44,214 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Brunswick by 29.7% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 11,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick in the second quarter valued at $406,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Brunswick by 16,783.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Brunswick news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $97,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,854 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $751,941.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

BC stock opened at $89.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.90 and a 200-day moving average of $96.56. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $79.55 and a 12-month high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.29%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Brunswick in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.21.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

