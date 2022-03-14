Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 54.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,791,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $555,261,000 after buying an additional 2,391,610 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,346,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,591,000 after buying an additional 126,823 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 116,073.0% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,298,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,437,000 after buying an additional 4,294,700 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,730,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,284,000 after buying an additional 58,606 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 26.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,657,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,251,000 after buying an additional 548,389 shares during the period. 80.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on ES shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

NYSE:ES opened at $83.81 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.03. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $92.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 72.03%.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $161,454.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $60,153.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,930 shares of company stock worth $495,504 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.