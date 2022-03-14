Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stock Position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 164.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,252,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,050,000 after buying an additional 2,021,552 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,231,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,529,000 after buying an additional 12,323 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,031,000 after buying an additional 17,579 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,183,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,955,000 after buying an additional 86,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,124,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,993,000 after buying an additional 45,064 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BAB opened at $29.91 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.61. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $29.82 and a one year high of $34.00.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

