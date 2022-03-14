Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Reduces Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 18.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 25.8% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum upgraded Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.61.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total transaction of $5,541,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 31,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.48, for a total transaction of $5,167,439.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 265,525 shares of company stock worth $45,154,733. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $171.07 on Monday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.88 and a 1 year high of $282.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.72 and a beta of 1.29.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 39.09%. The company had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

