Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 708 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZM. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $308,306,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,252,000 after purchasing an additional 742,240 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 34.1% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,356,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,542,000 after purchasing an additional 599,507 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 24.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,985,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,619,000 after purchasing an additional 587,211 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 20.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,215,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,953,000 after acquiring an additional 553,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $1,709,843.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $12,841,800.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,454 shares of company stock valued at $26,058,036 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citic Securities began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. FBN Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $299.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $98.12 on Monday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.90 and a 52 week high of $406.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.98.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.22. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zoom Video Communications (Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.