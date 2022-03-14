Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Holdings Increased by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 531,814 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Stryker comprises about 2.1% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $142,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,383,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,957 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Stryker by 0.9% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,423,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,386,078,000 after buying an additional 184,760 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Stryker by 43.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,272,353,000 after buying an additional 3,780,982 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Stryker by 4.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,760,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,573,990,000 after buying an additional 415,448 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 5.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,120,551 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,346,165,000 after buying an additional 258,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $250.84. 2,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,854. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.73. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $227.84 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.36%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.00.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

