Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a growth of 86.1% from the February 13th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of SOMMY traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.22. The company had a trading volume of 18,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,653. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.79. Sumitomo Chemical has a 52 week low of $20.95 and a 52 week high of $28.50.

Get Sumitomo Chemical alerts:

Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter. Sumitomo Chemical had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter.

Sumitomo Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Energy and Functional Materials Sector, IT-related Chemicals Sector, Health and Crop Sciences Sector, Pharmaceuticals Sector and Others. The Petrochemicals segment consists of synthetic resin, rubber and other resin processed products.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.