Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a growth of 86.1% from the February 13th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of SOMMY traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.22. The company had a trading volume of 18,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,653. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.79. Sumitomo Chemical has a 52 week low of $20.95 and a 52 week high of $28.50.
Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter. Sumitomo Chemical had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter.
Sumitomo Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Energy and Functional Materials Sector, IT-related Chemicals Sector, Health and Crop Sciences Sector, Pharmaceuticals Sector and Others. The Petrochemicals segment consists of synthetic resin, rubber and other resin processed products.
