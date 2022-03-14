Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Summer Infant stock opened at $8.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.19. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.62. Summer Infant has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $23.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Summer Infant stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) by 84.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of Summer Infant worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 40.95% of the company’s stock.

Summer Infant, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of infant and juvenile health, safety, and wellness products. It sells nursery audio and video monitors, safety gates, bath products, bed rails, infant thermometers, related health and safety products, booster and potty seats, cribs, baby gear, bouncers, feeding items, and swaddling blankets.

