Summit X LLC Acquires 692 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.7% of Summit X LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Mastercard by 204.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 32,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,736,000 after purchasing an additional 21,928 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,544 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Mastercard by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 20,566 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $9.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $333.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,192,594. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $305.61 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $326.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $363.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.32.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.37%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total transaction of $58,535,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 480,490 shares of company stock worth $181,379,981 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.20.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

