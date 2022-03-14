Summit X LLC Decreases Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Summit X LLC lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,436 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.0% of Summit X LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 236.8% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 46.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,203 shares of company stock valued at $5,832,225. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

Shares of V traded up $6.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $203.05. The stock had a trading volume of 203,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,997,684. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $216.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.67 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

Visa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.