Summit X LLC Has $1.91 Million Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Summit X LLC lifted its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 113,529 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HBI. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 35.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 24.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 495.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the third quarter worth $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Shares of HBI stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.21. 93,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,978,452. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 69.86 and a beta of 1.50. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 108.10% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanesbrands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is 272.73%.

In related news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies bought 34,292 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $501,691.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 6,250 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $97,562.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Hanesbrands Profile (Get Rating)

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.