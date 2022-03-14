Summit X LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Summit X LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,555 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 72.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of IYE stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.25. The company had a trading volume of 339,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,889,660. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.83. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $24.49 and a one year high of $42.45.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.