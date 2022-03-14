Summit X LLC Purchases 1,122 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Summit X LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,756 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 5.9% of Summit X LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,670,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732,451 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,279,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,151,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,441 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,224,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,795,295,000 after purchasing an additional 759,577 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Apple by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,254,461 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,413,006,000 after buying an additional 197,442 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,075,583 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,246,196,000 after acquiring an additional 414,835 shares in the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $1.70 on Monday, hitting $153.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,766,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,490,141. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.33 and its 200 day moving average is $160.13. The company has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.57%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.51.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

