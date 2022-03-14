Summit X LLC Sells 2,867 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Summit X LLC reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,867 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,426,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 80,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $969,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,065 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the third quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 1,273,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,915,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,517,300 shares of company stock worth $121,339,113. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
XOM stock traded down $3.00 on Monday, hitting $81.92. 1,134,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,713,055. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $91.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $346.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16.
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Exxon Mobil announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.31%.
Exxon Mobil Company Profile (Get Rating)
Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.
