Summit X LLC Sells 3,739 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Summit X LLC cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,722 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,739 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 24,513.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22,062 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.10. 516,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,808,415. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $82.54 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.14.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

