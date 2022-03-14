SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

SXC has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut SunCoke Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut SunCoke Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

SXC opened at $8.70 on Thursday. SunCoke Energy has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $9.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $723.07 million, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.63.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 27.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 814,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 177,072 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 11.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 249,297 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 24,633 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 25.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 315,129 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 64,690 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 54.1% during the third quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 79,194 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of the Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia, the Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana, the Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio, the Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois and the Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

