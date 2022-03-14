Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the third quarter worth about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Sunoco by 180.2% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Sunoco during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. 17.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sunoco alerts:

NYSE:SUN opened at $41.48 on Monday. Sunoco LP has a one year low of $30.83 and a one year high of $46.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.32.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.19). Sunoco had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 67.88%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Sunoco’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sunoco LP will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sunoco from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Sunoco from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Sunoco from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on Sunoco from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Sunoco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

In related news, Director Matthew S. Ramsey purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $93,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About Sunoco (Get Rating)

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.