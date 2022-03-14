SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) PT Lowered to $16.00 at BTIG Research

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BTIG Research from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of SuRo Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th.
NASDAQ SSSS opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.61. SuRo Capital has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $16.40. The stock has a market cap of $259.03 million, a P/E ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.95.
In related news, insider Allison Green purchased 5,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $74,773.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SuRo Capital by 46.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 92,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 29,455 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in SuRo Capital by 634.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 542,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after purchasing an additional 468,346 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in SuRo Capital during the second quarter valued at $3,006,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its stake in SuRo Capital by 4.9% during the third quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 29,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new stake in SuRo Capital during the third quarter valued at $231,000. 27.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About SuRo Capital (Get Rating)
Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.
