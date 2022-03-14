SVB Leerink Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amedisys in a report issued on Thursday, March 10th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.06. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amedisys’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.46 EPS.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $559.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.18 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Amedisys from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Amedisys from $221.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Amedisys from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amedisys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $149.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.71. Amedisys has a 1-year low of $122.12 and a 1-year high of $292.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,497,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Amedisys by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Amedisys by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,763 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,779,000 after buying an additional 6,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.