Swarthmore Group Inc. Buys 5,676 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Swarthmore Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 22.0% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $92,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $419.52. 640,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,479,936. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $447.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $453.73. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $385.34 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

